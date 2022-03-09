Owen Sound - Pothole Season has Begun, and City Staff are Ready

Owen Sound, Ontario

March 9, 2022

As spring approaches and the City of Owen Sound experiences more extreme freeze-thaw cycles, many roads have sustained damage and potholes are appearing. Staff are repairing damage in priority areas across the city, and remind drivers to use caution and report areas of concern.

Potholes develop when water gets under the top layer of asphalt through cracks in the road. After the moisture freezes and expands, the weight of passing vehicles breaks the pavement. Potholes often appear in the spring, due to melting snow and ice and more frequent freeze-thaw cycles.

You can help by reporting potholes when you see them. Depending on the location and the weather, staff are able to repair potholes within a few days of receiving a report.

You can report a pothole or other road issue by filling out the City’s Report a Concern Form online, or by calling 519-376-4274 ext. 4. Please provide the exact location of the pothole, ideally the nearest property address.