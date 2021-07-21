OWEN SOUND RESIDENT’S DREAMS ARE NOW DREAMIER WITH A $500,000 LOTTO MAX MAXMILLIONS WIN

Toronto, ON – James Mcinnes of Owen Sound can realize his dreams after winning $500,000 in the June 22, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw. James shared a $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize with another ticket.

James, 60, said he plays the lottery occasionally when the jackpot is high. “I scanned my ticket using the OLG Lottery App and said, ‘Yes!’ when I saw Big Winner.”

James said his partner didn’t believe his news at first but is excited for him now!

James doesn’t have any major plans right now but will save some for retirement and is considering a new truck. “It’s a relief knowing I don’t have to worry about anything anymore,” he smiled.

OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims.

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $6.4 billion since 2009, including 87 jackpot wins and 714 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on 9th Avenue in Owen Sound.