OWEN SOUND RESIDENT’S DREAMS ARE NOW DREAMIER WITH A $500,000 LOTTO MAX MAXMILLIONS WIN

Toronto, ON – The LOTTO MAX odds have shone in favour for Brenda and Bradley Hammill of Owen Sound! They won a MAXMILLIONS prize worth $500,000 in the June 7, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw.

The married couple say they have been playing the lottery for 40 years and they mostly play LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49. “I went to get gas and checked my ticket at the same time. At that moment my body froze as I stared at the screen,” shared Brenda while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “I was so excited when my wife told me the good news,” said Bradley.

The pair have no plans for their winnings yet. “We’ll see what the future has to bring,” said Brenda.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $7.3 billion since 2009, including 93 jackpot wins and 815 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Daisy Mart on 14th Street in Owen Sound.