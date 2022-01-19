OWEN SOUND RESIDENT WINS $700,000 PRIZE WITH INSTANT SUPREME 7

Toronto, ON – Daniel Armstrong of Owen Sound is celebrating after winning a $700,000 prize with INSTANT SUPREME 7 (Game #2227).

Daniel, 56, said he likes to play INSTANT tickets and purchases online games when the jackpots are high. “I played my ticket at home and then checked it using the OLG App to confirm,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “I was in disbelief until I called OLG!”

Daniel shared the news with his daughter, who was in just as much shock as him.

He said he purchased a truck and paid bills with his windfall.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. As there are limited appointments, we strongly encourage those witch claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit their claims online or mail them. Submitting claims online is fast, secure and enables OLG to process the claim in a timely manner. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

INSTANT SUPREME 7 is available for $50 a play and the top prize is $700,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.58.

The winning ticket was purchased at Wimber Mart Limited on 2nd Avenue in Owen Sound.