Owen Sound Residents Reminded to Burn Responsibly

Owen Sound, Ontario

June 8, 2023

Owen Sound residents and visitors are reminded to always burn responsibly, regardless of weather conditions. Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services have not currently issued a burn ban. The City’s Open-Air Fire By-Law remains in effect.

The Open-Air Fire By-Law is very stringent as to the requirements for a permitted fire within the City. The By-law does not allow fires on public property, multi-family properties (apartment buildings), row or townhouse properties, or in the downtown core. As a result, there are many areas where a fire ban is in place all year long in the City.

If residents do choose to have a fire, it must be in an area located three metres from lot lines and structures. The fire must be small, with flames no higher than 45 centimetres. A responsible person must be present at the fire with a means to extinguish the fire, such as a garden hose or portable fire extinguisher, within reach.