Owen Sound restaurant gets hit with thefts

An Owen Sound restaurant has been the target of some recent thefts and have taken to social media to help find the culprits.

The owner of the European Bakery on 16th Street East reports someone climbed an 8 foot steel fence around their property and pried open the bakery door.

The culprits stole $1,200 in cash, a box of pastries and took a bite out of a carrot cake.

The restaurant was also relieved of a couple of patio tables and chairs in a separate theft on the weekend after another fence climbing expedition.