Owen Sound restaurant gets hit with thefts
(Photo supplied by The European Bakery)
An Owen Sound restaurant has been the target of some recent thefts and have taken to social media to help find the culprits.
The owner of the European Bakery on 16th Street East reports someone climbed an 8 foot steel fence around their property and pried open the bakery door.
The culprits stole $1,200 in cash, a box of pastries and took a bite out of a carrot cake.
The restaurant was also relieved of a couple of patio tables and chairs in a separate theft on the weekend after another fence climbing expedition.
-
(Owen Sound) Unattended Cooking Fire Contained in 1300 Block of 2nd Avenue WestOwen Sound Fire and Emergency Services were called to a fire in the kitchen of a 2nd Avenue West duplex at 9:00 a.m. this morning. Responding 1st and 2nd alarm crews contained the fire to the kitchen of the two-storey unit.
-
JOINT RELEASE - OWEN SOUND POLICE AND GREY BRUCE PRIDEThe Owen Sound Police Criminal Investigations Branch has launched a priority investigation into the source of these letters and investigators are currently in contact with a number of victims who have brought them forward to our attention.
-
Updated Closure Information for Durham Emergency Department over Canada Day WeekendPlease note the updated emergency department closure information for the Durham hospital over the Canada Day holiday weekend (changes underlined):
-
Automated External Defibrillator in Sauble BeachSouth Bruce Peninsula would like to thank the Sauble Beach District Lions Club for donating an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) device for the Sauble Beach Town Square.
-
City Begins Removing Emerald Ash Borer Infested Trees in Inner Harbour AreaIn total, 1,092 ash trees are currently identified for removal over the next ten years, starting with trees in public areas presenting with the most advanced EAB infestation symptoms.
-
(Harrison Park) Weaver’s Creek Boardwalk Closed for Emergency RepairsThe Weaver’s Creek Boardwalk at Harrison Park (accessible from the Pool Parking area) is temporarily closed for emergency repairs
-
GBPH advising residents of Special Air Quality Statement for Grey-BruceSmoke plumes from forest fires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec are expected to cause the air quality in Grey-Bruce to deteriorate for a second time this month, prompting Environment & Climate Change Canada to issue a Special Air Quality Statement for the area.
-
Recycling changes coming to Owen SoundCity officials say it won't have any impact on residents
-
Train for North Shore Park in Port Elgin sidelinedSaugeen Shores decides not to move forward with train proposal