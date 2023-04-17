Owen Sound’s New Transit Buses More Accessible

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, April 17, 2023

Owen Sound Transit is now operating an entirely new fleet of more accessible and technologically advanced vehicles. The new buses have undergone several preparations, and drivers are completing training on an updated data management system.

The new fleet hosts many great features, including low-floor ramp accessibility at each front entrance, stop request buttons and overhead banners that display the route maps at the front and side of each bus, making travel plans easier.

In addition, stop announcements on interior and exterior speakers will provide passengers with a more seamless and convenient transit experience. GPS and ridership tracking upgrades have been installed to better track transit usage and location in real-time. The new buses can accommodate more passengers than before and have bike racks available.

More information about Owen Sound’s conventional transit routes and buses is available at OwenSound.ca/Transit.