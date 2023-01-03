Owen Sound’s Newest Firefighters Excited to Join City

Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services are proud to share the success that strategic actions and inclusive hiring practices have led to increased diversity among the fire service team, including Owen Sound’s first female firefighter in its long history.

Two new firefighters joining the City service, Bethany Pilkington and Kevin Aleinik, return the team to its full complement of 26 firefighters, maintaining the historical staffing levels of the department. Their first day as City staff is January 3, 2023.

Pilkington served most recently as a part of the Orangeville Fire Service team, and prior to that, was a volunteer firefighter in Listowel. In addition to her firefighting experience. she has been a Paramedic with Dufferin County Paramedic Services since 2021.

Aleinik, local to Owen Sound, has been a volunteer firefighter with the Town of Saugeen Shores Fire Service since 2019. In addition to his firefighting experience, he is a Kinesiologist and has worked in this field since 2016.

The City of Owen Sound and its fire department continue to work together to learn about and implement inclusive policies and practices to enhance employee engagement and foster positive organizational culture.

Quotes:

"The Firefighter recruitment process is lengthy, but I am excited for the opportunity to welcome both Beth and Kevin to Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services. I want to thank Chief Eagleson that in his time as a leader, he has helped to improve the department and is constantly learning new ways to enhance processes and modernize the service.”

Tim Simmonds, City Manager

“I am pleased with the high calibre of firefighter applicants we received during the recruitment process. Both recruits come to us with proven previous success in emergency services. The City is fortunate to have Beth and Kevin join us as we work towards diversifying our staff and modernizing our fire department.”

Phil Eagleson, Fire Chief

Quick Facts: