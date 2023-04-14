Owen Sound Sees Potential of Positioning Itself to Support Medical Isotope Industry

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, April 14, 2023

Medical isotopes used to treat cancer, sterilize medical devices, and treatment of food and consumer products are at the centre of a global multi-billion-dollar industry, one that Owen Sound is working to support.

Following the launch of the Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council’s (CNIC) new ‘Isotopes for Hope’ campaign at the Empire Club of Canada on March 29, Mayor Ian Boddy, who attended the lunch with other Grey Bruce elected officials, including Rick Byers, MPP, Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound, is excited to see the city begin to set the stage as an ideal location for the medical isotopes industry. “Owen Sound is positioning itself through infrastructure and investing in developments to support the supply chain of medical isotopes,” Mayor Boddy says. “Whether it’s packaging, storing or investing in the skills of the local workforce to support the medical isotope industry, Owen Sound is involving and investing itself into this important and exciting business.”

Owen Sound’s location and ongoing relationships with Bruce Power, will serve as a major benefit in the city’s involvement and local investments. Bruce Power is a critical supplier in the production of various medical isotopes used to treat cancer and sterilize medical instruments.

The CNIC’s key policy recommendations to achieve its ambitious goals are outlined in the CNIC’s newest report, “Isotopes for Hope: Canadian Leadership Needed Now More Than Ever.”