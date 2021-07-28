Owen Sound Selected to Host Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada

Owen Sound, Ontario

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

The City of Owen Sound is thrilled to announce that the City has been selected by Sportsnet to host Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada on January 29, 2022.

Held annually, Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada is the country’s biggest single-day hockey celebration, aimed at uniting Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Host Ron MacLean will be joined by the Sportsnet broadcast team with special guest appearances by NHL Alumni throughout the day-long event. In 2020, the 13.5-hour broadcast marathon reached 10.2 million viewers across Canada.

The Saturday festival happening on January 29, 2022, will take place at Harrison Park, however, the City will host four days of events leading up to Saturday including Music of Hockey, Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada Banquet, Celebrity/Alumni Game, on ice children’s clinics, outreach and more. The event will also feature local minor hockey and girls hockey games, high school sports and the Saturday event will culminate with the Owen Sound Jr. A Attack game versus the Guelph Storm at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada 2022 will be an inclusive and accessible event that will highlight and celebrate our City’s rich cultural landscape, diversity and love for the game of hockey.

Planning for the event will begin immediately, lead by Mayor Ian Boddy, City staff, and a local volunteer organizing committee co-chaired by Fred Wallace, Jim McManaman, and Denise Reid.

Quote:

I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Sportsnet and Scotiabank for choosing Owen Sound as the host city for Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada. We have an exceptionally rich hockey history and we look forward to sharing our story with the nation and welcoming visitors from across Ontario and Canada to our community. – Owen Sound Mayor Ian Boddy

Sportsnet is proud to continue the tradition of Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada from Owen Sound in 2022. As a community rich in hockey history, we look forward to shining the national spotlight on the people and stories of Owen Sound and celebrating the city’s love of hockey. – Joel Darling, Executive Producer of NHL Special Events, Sportsnet

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada is about much more than just the game of hockey – it’s about coming together as a community and opening up the game. At Scotiabank, we believe inclusion makes us stronger and we’re committed to making sure hockey is welcoming and accessible to all players. We look forward to bringing our long-standing love of hockey to Owen Sound in January. - Lesly Tayles, Regional Senior Vice President, Ontario Region, Scotiabank

Quick Facts: