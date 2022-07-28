Owen Sound Sexual Health Clinic reopens

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is pleased to announce that the Owen Sound Sexual Health Clinic has reopened.

COVID-19 forced the clinic to close early in the pandemic as sexual health staff was redeployed to assist with case management and vaccination clinics.

The clinic had a soft opening in mid-July, with the first full-day clinic taking place July 20.

The GBHU Sexual Health clinic will now run Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grey Bruce Health Unit office at 101 17th St. E. in Owen Sound.

The clinic is open to everyone, but focuses on those who are unable to access sexual health services through their primary health care provider.

GBHU Sexual Health Program Manager Gillian Jordan says the expansion of the clinic is at the forefront of discussion for the Health Unit, but it’ll be a slow and steady process to bring it to other communities this summer.

“We’re starting small after two years of closure with our OS clinic to allow us to get back in the groove, but we’re looking closely at where and when we may be able to expand to other community locations as we know there is a need,” says Jordan. “For now, other sexual health services can be accessed through primary care providers if people have a physician – in a pinch, there are virtual care options like GBHS’s virtual care option.”

Information on potential expansion locations will be advertised when they are established. Anyone with an urgent health matter should continue to seek care at their closest hospital ER.

Services offered at the sexual health clinic include STI testing and treatment, low-cost birth control, free condoms, pregnancy testing and counselling, and education regarding safer sex practices. Routine testing for STIs (sexually transmitted infections) if you are sexually active is one of the most important things you can do to protect your health, as well as the health of your partners.

The GBHU Sexual Health Clinic provides access to care, support, and services that are sometimes hard to access, especially for those in remote and/or rural communities or those without a primary healthcare provider.

“Having a dedicated clinic for sexual health needs provides easier access to testing and treatment in a safe, confidential, and judgment-free space,” adds Jordan. “Sexual health goes beyond just STI prevention, testing and treatment – it also includes things like counseling and education on safe sex practices, healthy relationships, and family planning options, as well as easy access to birth control and emergency contraception.”

Appointments are required. To book your appointment, please call the Health Unit at 519-376-9420, ext. 1256.