Owen Sound Transit Terminal Closed Again Wednesday
The City of Owen Sound has advised that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Owen Sound Transit Terminal will be closed again today between 3:00 and 6:00 pm. The City issued an apology for the inconvenience and directed inquiries to Rick Chappell, Environmental Supervisor for the city.
Release from the City of Owen Sound
Transit Terminal Closure
Owen Sound, Ontario
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Please be advised that due to unforeseen circumstances the Owen Sound Transit Terminal will be closed:
- Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and
- Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The City of Owen Sound apologizes for any inconvenience.
For more information, please contact Rick Chappell, Environmental Supervisor, at 519-376-4440 ext. 1226 or email to rchappell@owensound.ca