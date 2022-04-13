Owen Sound Transit Terminal Closed Again Wednesday

The City of Owen Sound has advised that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Owen Sound Transit Terminal will be closed again today between 3:00 and 6:00 pm. The City issued an apology for the inconvenience and directed inquiries to Rick Chappell, Environmental Supervisor for the city.

Release from the City of Owen Sound

Transit Terminal Closure

Owen Sound, Ontario

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Please be advised that due to unforeseen circumstances the Owen Sound Transit Terminal will be closed:

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The City of Owen Sound apologizes for any inconvenience.

For more information, please contact Rick Chappell, Environmental Supervisor, at 519-376-4440 ext. 1226 or email to rchappell@owensound.ca