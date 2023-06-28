(Owen Sound) Unattended Cooking Fire Contained in 1300 Block of 2nd Avenue West  

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services were called to a fire in the kitchen of a 2nd Avenue West duplex at 9:00 a.m. this morning. Responding 1st and 2nd alarm crews contained the fire to the kitchen of the two-storey unit.

All units were evacuated at the time of the fires. Smoke alarms could be heard ringing throughout the building.

The cause of the fire is due to unattended cooking.

Residents are reminded to never leave cooking unattended. Residents are also reminded never to remove a pot on fire from the cooking surface. If possible, one should place a lid on the pot to help extinguish the fire.