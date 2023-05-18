Owen Sound Visitor Centre Opens for the Season

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, May 18, 2023

The Owen Sound Visitor Centre (OSVC) will open on Saturday, May 20, 2023, to serve tourists and the local community through a busy and exciting summer season.

Tourism Ambassadors are available at the Centre to provide in-person assistance and information about Owen Sound and the surrounding area. They are available to help with trip planning, accommodations, bike rentals, day trips and tours, and to support and promote local events and activities. The Visitor Centre also serves as the site for TD Harbour Nights, a free concert series that takes place on Sunday evenings beginning in June and continuing through August.

In addition to guest services, the Centre has all new 2023 Owen Sound-branded merchandise, attraction maps, creative and fun activities for the family, and an outdoor picnic area that features a beautiful harbour view.

A public lavatory and a water refill station are also available.

Operating hours can be found at owensoundtourism.ca.