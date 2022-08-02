Paediatric COVID-19 vaccine available for children aged six months to five years

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has begun providing lower-dose paediatric COVID-19 vaccines to children aged six months to five years at its weekly vaccination clinics.

The Moderna Spikevax (25 mcg) vaccine, authorized by Health Canada for children within that age group, is also available at participating pharmacies and through primary care providers.

“Vaccinating this age group is not only the preferred and safest way to protect young children from COVID-19, but it also provides further protection to the child’s family members who may be at increased risk of severe illness from the virus,” says GBHU Physician Consultant Dr. Rim Zayed.

On July 14, 2022, Health Canada authorized the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine for children six months to five years of age. The approval came after a thorough and independent review of the evidence, which determined the benefits of the vaccine for that age group outweighed the potential risks.

Following Health Canada’s approval, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) released its vaccine recommendations for children aged six months to five years. NACI recommends that a primary series of two doses of Moderna Spikevax (25 mcg) be offered to children who do not have contraindications to the vaccine, with a recommended dosing interval between first and second doses of at least eight weeks.

The Moderna Spikevax vaccine will be available at Public Health-operated clinics. Paediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at GO-VAXX bus or indoor clinics.

Parents and guardians can book an appointment to have their child vaccinated against COVID-19 via the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Immunocompromised youth aged 12 to 17 also became eligible on July 28, 2022, to schedule their second booster dose (fifth dose) if at least six months have passed since their first booster (fourth dose).

More information about COVID-19 vaccination, including answers to frequently asked questions regarding paediatric vaccines, is available here.