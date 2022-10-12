Pedestrian airlifted out after collision south of Rockford
Grey Bruce OPP are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 6-10 south of Rockford.
It happened just before 7 Wednesday morning.
The pedestrian was transported to Owen Sound hospital where they were then transported by air ambulance.
OPP are continuing to investigate this collision.
As of 9am the northbound lanes of Highway 6-10 just south of Rockford remain closed.
More updates will be provided as they become available.
