Peter Cameron Park - We Want to Hear from You

Municipal staff wants to hear what improvements you would like to see at Peter Cameron Park that is located on Market Lane in Leith.

A Public Meeting will be held in the park on Saturday May 28, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to receive community input.

Peter Cameron Park currently has play equipment, open space area and sports pad/ basketball court. As part of the 2022 budget, Council approved funding to replace the play equipment and upgrade the park so that it will continue to be a treasured neighbourhood outdoor space for the community.

The meeting is an opportunity for you to check out the existing park facilities, ask questions and give your input on what new facilities should be considered for the park.

There is more than one way to provide your input. If you are unable to attend the meetings you can also provide feedback through a survey. The survey asks questions like what equipment is important, what you would like to see at the park and more! The Survey will be available until June 5, 2022. The survey results and public meetings will help our team prepare a final design and implement the improvements this year.

To complete the survey, please visit the link below.

Peter Cameron Park Survey

To stay updated on the Peter Cameron Park project visit www.meaford.ca/petercameronpark