Pickup truck slams into Owen Sound home

(Photos used with persmission of photographer)

A 39 year old Chesley man will appear in court next month after a harrowing crash into an east end Owen Sound house over the weekend.

Police say it happened shortly before 1 on Sunday morning (Oct 15) when a Chevy Silverado pick up truck careened through the stop sign at 3rd Ave East and 5th Street East, drove over the front lawn, through the porch and plowed into the front wall of the home landing in the living room.

Fortunately the occupants were asleep in another part of the home and weren't injured.

Police say the collision caused significant structural damage.

For now, the front of the house is boarded up with a temporary fence to keep people away.

Neighbours tell us there are no skid marks indicating the possibility the driver made no attempt to apply brakes.

The investigation revealed the driver had been consuming alcohol and was impaired.

He was arrested and taken to the police station for further breath testing where it was determined his blood alcohol concentration was over two and half times the legal limit.