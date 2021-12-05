Police Arrested man wielding pipe in downtown River District

On December 4th, 2021, at approximately 8:15 a.m., a disturbance took place at the Owen Sound Farmer’s Market, located in the downtown River District, where a male was found to be wielding a 16” metal pipe and threatening another man.

Multiple citizens contacted police out of concern after they observed the assailant threatening the man with the pipe while shouting threats and obscenities as they ran through the Market shopping area. Police arrived on scene and witnesses were able to provide descriptions of the involved parties as well as point out the direction of where they ran after causing a disturbance.

Police attended a nearby restaurant, located both parties and arrested the accused. The 35 year old male has been charged with Weapons Dangerous, Carry a Concealed Weapon, Assault with a Weapon, Uttering Threats and Causing a Disturbance. The accused was further found to have a warrant for his arrest for failing to attend court. He was held in custody and appeared later in the day for a bail hearing where he was released on Court imposed conditions. The Court provided him with a date to appear in the Owen Sound Court on December 16th, 2021, to answer to the charges.

The weapon was recovered by Officers after being dumped in a nearby receptacle, and was further seized as evidence. The Owen Sound Police Service want to thank the witnesses for assisting and calling 911 so quickly, which contributed to the successful arrest of the accused.