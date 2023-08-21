Police Continue to Seek the Public’s Assistance With Serious Assault

On Thursday, August 17th, 2023 shortly after 9:15 p.m., a 44 year old Owen Sound man sustained serious injuries during an assault which occurred in the 900 block of 2nd Avenue East, Owen Sound. The victim, a local business owner, was assaulted by three Caucasian males who had attended his business and subsequently became involved in a dispute connected to the business. The assault occurred on the sidewalk area near the business known as The Curry House. The victim remains in critical condition in a London Health Sciences hospital.

The males fled the area, two of which ran southbound on 2nd Avenue East toward the intersection at 9th Street and continued eastbound on 9th Street East.

The first male is described as being Caucasian, 5’10”- 6’2” tall, medium build, with short dark hair, wearing a light blue t-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

The second male is described as being Caucasian, 5’10”- 6’2” tall, medium build, with short brown hair which is longer on top, wearing an orange t-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes. Both are believed to be in their mid-twenties to mid-thirties in age.

Police are aware of a third male who is described as being Caucasian with curly hair, wearing shorts and a t-shirt and being in his late forties to mid-fifties in age.

Police have reviewed video from that evening and are aware that citizens and vehicles were in the area at that time specifically at the intersections of 2nd Avenue East at 10th Street East and 2nd Avenue East at 9th Street East when the incident occurred and when the suspects were fleeing. Police would like to speak with anyone who may have observed the males described above. As well, anyone in the area who may have video footage available from 8:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. or who may have been driving in the downtown area with an active dash camera in their vehicle are also encouraged to contact police.

Persons who may have further information or video recordings are asked to contact the Owen Sound Police at 519-376-1234 or Detective Constable Geoff Bridgeman at gbridgeman@owensoundpolice.com. Information may be provided anonymously to Grey Bruce Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-Tips (8477).