POLICE INVESTIGATING A STRING OF INCIDENTS AT SAUBLE BEACH

Over the last two weeks, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Grey Bruce Detachment have responded to multiple calls for service regarding mischief, trouble with youth, and the trespass to property act.

On August 5, 2021, the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of window that had been broken at a local business located on Main Street in Sauble Beach.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 12:30 a.m., and 1:00 a.m., on August 5, 2021. Police are attempting to identify suspects recorded on surveillance video, and the investigation remains ongoing.

On August 6, 2021, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers were conducting patrols of Lakeshore Boulevard North, in response to multiple trespassing complaints. A youth was located on a commercial property, and was subsequently charged under the Trespass to Property Act.

The Grey Bruce OPP is continuing to see an increase in trespassing related calls. Trespassing is not only an offence under the Trespass to Property Act, but it also poses a safety risk. Members of the public are reminded of their responsibilities to respect private property, and those who are found to be in contravention may face charges.

Police are continuing to investigate these incidents, and anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.