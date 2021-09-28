POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COLLISION - Driver Pronounced Deceased

(CHATSWORTH, ON) - On September 27, 2021, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the Chatsworth Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 near Moto Park Road in the Township of Chatsworth.

A driver was transported to hospital where they were pronounced deceased. Their identity is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification.

The OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) attended the scene to assist with the investigation. Highway 6 has since been reopened.

Further updates will be released as more information becomes available.