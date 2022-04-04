POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COLLISION IN GREY HIGHLANDS

(SOUTHGATE, ON) - On April 4, 2022 just after 1 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Dundalk Fire Department and Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a motor vehicle, and a horse-drawn buggy on Grey Road 2, in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

An occupant of the horse drawn buggy was pronounced deceased on scene. Their identity is being withheld pending a next-of- kin notification.

The Grey Bruce OPP are conducting the investigation with the assistance of the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME).

Grey Road 2 will remain closed between the 3rd Concession, and Centre Line A, while emergency crews process the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

More information will be released when it becomes available.