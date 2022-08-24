Police investigating fatal collision in South Bruce

One person has died as a result of a motor vehicle collision that occurred in the municipality of South Bruce.

On August 16, 2022, at approximately 7:15 a.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a collision involving a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a motorcycle at the intersection of Concession Road 10 and Bruce Road 4. The South Bruce OPP, Bruce County Paramedic Services and South Bruce Fire attended the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been identified as Wayne FISCHER, 47-years-old, of Bluevale.

The South Bruce OPP are continuing to investigate with the assistance of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME).

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.