Police Investigating Fatal Crash

(CHATSWORTH, ON) - On December 12, 2021 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Chatsworth Fire Department and Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a vehicle rollover on Sideroad 3 in the Township of Chatsworth.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene. Their identity is being withheld pending a next-of kin-notification.

The OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) is assisting with the investigation which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.