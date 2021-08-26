Police investigating serious assault at Sauble Beach

On August 25, 2021 at approximately 10 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a stabbing on Main Street in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have arrested and charged Elias DIMOPOULOS, 19 years-of-age, from Etobicoke with Aggravated Assault.

The accused has been held in custody pending the results of a bail hearing scheduled for August 26, 2021 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.

Grey Bruce OPP, along with members of the Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit, continue to investigate the incident.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information pertaining to this incident call the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward