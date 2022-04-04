POLICE INVESTIGATING SERIOUS COLLISION IN SOUTHGATE

(SOUTHGATE, ON) - On April 4, 2022 just after 10 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Dundalk Fire Department and Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Grey Road 9, in the Township of Southgate.

The driver of the motor vehicle was airlifted to a Hamilton-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Grey Bruce OPP are conducting the investigation with the assistance of the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME), West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the West Region Canine Unit.

Grey Road 9 will remain closed between Southgate Sideroad 15 and Southgate Sideroad 19 while emergency crews process the scene.

More information will be released when it becomes available.