POLICE LOOKING FOR ASSITANCE WITH ASSAULT INVESTIGATON

OPP

 

(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON) Police are appealing to members of the public for assistance with an ongoing assault investigation.

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Toronto Street South in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

Officers arrived on scene and witnesses indicated that a confrontation had occurred in which a male suspect assaulted a victim.

The Grey Bruce OPP are asking anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the event, or who may have video footage of the event, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. 

  • CJOS health services

    Site Selected for New GBHS Wellness and Treatment Centre

    GBHS is pleased to announce that a location has been selected for a new wellness and treatment centre to support individuals with addictions and mental health issues.  The new centre will be located in the former Bayview Public School at 6th Street A East in Owen Sound.
  • Wiarton Willie 2022

    Welcome Home Willie

    South Bruce Peninsula is excited to advise that Wiarton Willie has returned home! The town’s famous albino, prognosticating groundhog will be making the 2023 prediction on Groundhog Day.
  • mobile crisis team

    MOBILE CRISIS RESPONSE TEAM FINALIZED

    The Grey Bruce and South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the Grey Bruce Health Services (GBHS) are proud to announce that a Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) has been finalized for the area.
  • GBHS

    Grey Bruce Virtual Health Care Now Six Days A Week

    Grey Bruce Health has announced that Virtual Urgent Care will expand to six days a week. The service is billed as a quick, convenient option for people who need a doctor, but are not sick enough to go to Emergency. Beginning today (Thursday), the service will be available from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm.
  • opp

    SOUTH BRUCE OPP INVESTIGATING A FATAL COLLISION - Deceased identified

    On September 9, 2022, at 8:50 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a single motor vehicle collision along Highway 21 in Kincardine Township.
  • cjos opp

    SHOPLIFTING INVESTIGATION RESULTS IN MULTIPLE CHARGES

    Two people, including one from Owen Sound, are facing charges after the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to investigate a shoplifting incident at a Fergus business.  
  • cjos public health

    Bivalent COVID-19 boosters available in Grey-Bruce starting this week

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit is pleased to announce that the Moderna Spikevax bivalent COVID-19 booster – shown to provide greater protection against Omicron – will be available to eligible individuals at Public Health vaccination clinics and via community partners starting this week
  • OPP

    Grey Bruce OPP investigating a fatal collision

    On September 9, 2022, at 11:41 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a single motor vehicle collision along Grey County Road 29 in the Municipality of Meaford.
  • cjos chesley hospital

    Chesley ER to close overnights until further notice

    "there just are not enough nurses in the system to continue providing the level of service that has been provided to date" - President SBGHC
