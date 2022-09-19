POLICE LOOKING FOR ASSITANCE WITH ASSAULT INVESTIGATON

(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON) Police are appealing to members of the public for assistance with an ongoing assault investigation.

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Toronto Street South in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

Officers arrived on scene and witnesses indicated that a confrontation had occurred in which a male suspect assaulted a victim.

The Grey Bruce OPP are asking anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the event, or who may have video footage of the event, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.