Police Looking For Information On The Aug 31st Collision At The 10th Street West ESSO

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) - On August 31, 2021, at approximately 4:15 a.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting patrols when an officer attempted to stop a motor vehicle driving erratically on Highway 6-21, in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

The motor vehicle failed to stop for police, and left the scene at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, Grey Bruce OPP and the Owen Sound Police Service (OSPS) responded to a collision. It was discovered that the same motor vehicle had driven into the side of a local business on the West end of Owen Sound. The occupants fled the scene of the collision, and police recovered the motor vehicle which had been reported as stolen.

Grey Bruce OPP continue to investigate this matter. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.