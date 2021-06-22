POLICE LOOKING FOR STOLEN PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT

(MILDMAY, ON) - On June 11, 2021 at 10:01 a.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report on the theft of playground equipment that was stored on a property along Vincent Street in the town of Mildmay.

The large Red, Gray and Blue units weigh approximately 500 pounds each. The value of the stolen items is estimated to be $2,500.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.