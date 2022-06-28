POLICE LOOKING TO IDENTIFY THEFT SUSPECT

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) On June 20, 2022, at 9:22 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were contacted regarding the theft of a motor vehicle, and personal property from a business on Berford Street in Wiarton.

The suspect is described as male, 25-35 years of age, with some facial hair. They were wearing a black t-shirt, black hat, and blue or black pants. A photo of the suspect has been attached to this release.

The outstanding motor vehicle is described as a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe, silver in colour bearing Ontario marker CRJN045. The vehicle has two Ukraine flags on both rear windows, and a miniature Pride flag on the driver's side mirror.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.