On November 27, 2021, a high value theft was reported to Grey Bruce OPP.

Officers responded and discovered that multiple items were stolen from a business located on Shane Street, in Georgian Bluffs including $180,000 in paintings as well as other items.

On May 5, 2022, The Grey Bruce Major Crime Unit (MCU) recovered stolen items valued at approximately $156,000 and the investigation continued.

On May 18, 2022, The Grey Bruce OPP MCU charged Pauline SHEARER, 42-years-old, of Owen Sound with the following offences:

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

· Fail to comply with probation order

The accused was released and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

No other details have been released.