POLICE RECORD CHECKS WITH GREY BRUCE OPP MOVING TO ONLINE

(GREY BRUCE, ON) - In an effort to streamline the process to obtain a criminal record check, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be switching to online applications starting at a date yet to be determined in January of 2022.

Step One: Rather than calling the Grey Bruce OPP, or attending a detachment to get the application started, all applicants must now download the necessary forms from www.opp.ca. Once on the OPP website homepage, a link for criminal record checks can be found under the "popular" menu, located directly underneath the search bar. All forms required can be downloaded from that webpage. Acceptable forms of identification are listed on this page. The OPP will not accept health cards, or social insurance numbers as identification.

Please note: All forms are in a fillable PDF format, and must be opened using Adobe Reader or Adobe Acrobat.

All applicants requiring a vulnerable sector check will need to provide an accompanying letter, accompanied by two pieces of valid government ID. In the case of a paid position, there is a $41 fee. The criteria for an accompanying letter is below:

· A dated letter on organization / employer letterhead.

· The letter must name the applicant, and the position they are applying for.

· The letter must identify if the position is volunteer or paid.

· The letter must describe duties, and why a vulnerable sector check is required.

· The letter must explicitly state that a vulnerable sector check is required.

· The letter must be signed by a manager / supervisor who is responsible for requesting the vulnerable sector check.

Step Two: Once the forms are completed, please scan the forms, along with two pieces of acceptable ID (Listed on the OPP website) and agency letter (for Vulnerable Sector Checks), and email to: OPP.Grey.Bruce@opp.ca

Once notified that your record check is complete, you may pick up the documents at one of our two detachments during the following times:

· Wiarton OPP Detachment - Thursdays between 9-3 p.m.

· Chatsworth OPP Detachment - Tuesdays between 9-3 p.m.