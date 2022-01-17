POLICE RECORD CHECKS WITH GREY BRUCE OPP NOW ONLINE

Online Record Checks Now In Effect

(GREY BRUCE, ON) - In an effort to streamline the process to obtain a criminal record check, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) switched to online applications starting January 1, 2022. The following steps are now required when submitting for a criminal record check.

Step One: Rather than calling the Grey Bruce OPP, or attending a detachment to get the application started, all applicants must now download the necessary forms from www.opp.ca. Once on the OPP website homepage, a link for criminal record checks can be found under the "popular" menu, located directly underneath the search bar. All forms required can be downloaded from that webpage. Acceptable forms of identification are listed on this page. The OPP will not accept health cards, or social insurance numbers as identification. Both sides of your identification must be scanned, and included in your submission.

Please note: All forms are in a fillable PDF format, and must be opened using Adobe Reader or Adobe Acrobat. All documents, including scanned identification, must be submitted in PDF format.

All applicants applying for a volunteer position, or requiring a vulnerable sector check will need to provide an accompanying letter, accompanied by two pieces of valid government ID. In the case of a paid position, there is a $41 fee that must be paid in cash, exact change, when picking up your record check. The Grey Bruce OPP are not equipped to process credit or debit card transactions.

The criteria for an accompanying letter is below:

· A dated letter on organization / employer letterhead.

· The letter must name the applicant, and the position they are applying for.

· The letter must identify if the position is volunteer or paid.

· The letter must describe duties, and why a vulnerable sector check is required.

· The letter must explicitly state that a vulnerable sector check is required.

· The letter must be signed by a manager / supervisor who is responsible for requesting the vulnerable sector check.

Step Two: Once the forms are completed, please scan the forms in PDF format, along with the front and back of two pieces of acceptable ID (Listed on the OPP website) and agency letter (for vulnerable sector checks and volunteer positions), and email to: OPP.Grey.Bruce@opp.ca.

Please allow 1-2 business days for a reply to your email submission.

Once notified that your record check is complete, you may pick up the documents at one of our two detachments. You will be notified which detachment to attend. The following times are schedule for record check pickups.

· Wiarton OPP Detachment - Thursdays between 9-3 p.m.

· Chatsworth OPP Detachment - Tuesdays between 9-3 p.m.