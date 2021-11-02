Police reminding parents to double check candy

Local police are reminding parents to check their children's Halloween candy to ensure it's safe for consumption

On November 1, 2021, Grey Bruce OPP received a report from a parent, regarding a sharp object that was located in a box of candy their child received while trick or treating.

The individuals discovered the object, after noting that the box containing the candy appeared to be tampered with.

Police believe the box of candy was handed out in the Wiarton area sometime on Halloween night.

An investigation remains ongoing regarding this matter.