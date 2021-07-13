POLICE RESPOND TO DROWNING AT PORT ELGIN BEACH

On Monday, July 12, 2021 at approximately 11:49 a.m. South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Saugeen Shores Police Service, Saugeen Shores Fire Department and Bruce County Paramedic Services (EMS) responded to the Main Beach in Port Elgin for a possible drowning.

Witnesses reported a paddle boarder had fallen off his paddle board in deep water beyond the marked swimming area and appeared to be struggling. Upon hearing calls for help some civilians immediately took action and were able to pull the victim back onto shore where life-saving measures were performed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The deceased is a 38-year-old from Burlington.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at the request of the family.

OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team members attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

South Bruce OPP would like to commend the public for their assistance yesterday. Additionally, please be advised Lifejackets/Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) are required safety equipment for anyone using a paddleboard. Please wear them, they could save your life.