POLICE RESPOND TO FATALITY IN LAKE HURON

(KINCARDINE, ON) - On August 12, 2023, at 11:17 a.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of an unresponsive person in Lake Huron within the Municipality of Kincardine.

Members of the South Bruce OPP Marine Unit, Kincardine Fire Department and Bruce County Paramedic Services arrived on scene of both the north and south pier of Station Beach.

Community members pulled a 7-year-old male from the water; he was transported to a local hospital in stable condition where he is expected to recover.

Emergency responders pulled a 66-year-old male from the water who was unresponsive. Life saving efforts were initiated before being transported to a local hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

This incident is considered non-suspicious in nature, identities of the involved are being withheld out of respect for the family.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.