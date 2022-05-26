Police seek information after gunshots on 5th Ave East

Owen Sound Police are investigating reports of a male passenger in a vehicle firing a gun towards another vehicle overnight. Police responded to the area of the 900 block of 5th Ave East at around 12:30 a.m. this morning after a witness observed two vehicles travelling northbound on 5th Ave East. The vehicles appeared to be travelling in tandem when the passenger in the lead vehicle leaned out of the window and fired multiple shots at the trailing vehicle. The suspect vehicle is described as a black sedan and the other vehicle was described as a white vehicle. The white vehicle stopped abruptly and left southbound while the black vehicle continued west bound on 10th Street East. Multiple bullet casings were recovered from the roadway and a parked vehicle was also hit with a stray bullet. Police are asking anyone who may information to contact Owen Sound Police, at 519-376-1234 or Crime Stoppers. Police also request that any persons living along the 800 and 900 block of 5th Avenue East to check any security cameras or dashcam video they may have for any relevant footage. In the event any residents notice any damage to their property are also asked to contact police.