Police seek information after theft from vehicles

Owen Sound Police are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles overnight. Police responded to the 500 block of 13th Street A West on Friday morning after a citizen reported a large quantity of tools being stolen from a vehicle. It is believed that multiple vehicles were entered sometime around 1:00 AM.

Police are asking the public for assistance in the form of any CCTV or dashcam footage in the neighbourhood around the time of the theft.

Stolen was a large quantity of DeWalt brand battery powered tools and a DeWalt portable stereo, all yellow in colour, that were in a yellow tool case. There is a possibility these tools may have since being sold on an online marketplace. Police would like to ask anyone who may have made a purchase similar in nature to contact Constable Mike Holovaci at 519-376-1234.