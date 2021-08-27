Police Seeking Driver after Two Fail-to-Remain Collisions

Charges Laid

The Grey Bruce OPP have laid charges following a fail to remain collision on Grey Road 1 in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

On August 26, 2021, Grey Bruce OPP arrested and charged Jean DAVIDSON, 79-year-of-age, from Georgian Bluffs with the following offences:

· Fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm

· Failure to stop after accident

· Careless driving causing bodily harm

· Careless driving

On August 23, 2021, at approximately 3 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the Inter Township Fire Department responded to a collision involving a cyclist on Grey Road 1, near Indian Acres Road in the Township of Georgian Bluffs. The driver of the vehicle that hit the cyclist left the scene.

The cyclist was transported to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., what is believed to be the same vehicle was then involved in a second collision involving a stationary motor vehicle on Balmy Beach Road, in the Township of Georgian Bluffs. The driver fled the scene. There were no injuries.

The accused was released and must appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on October 7, 2021.

Investigators ask that anyone with information pertaining to this incident call the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.