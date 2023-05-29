Police urge Credit Unions to take safety precautions

The OPP is warning credit unions across Southwestern Ontario to take safety and security precautions following two recent robberies in West Region.

OPP West Region Crime Units are investigating two recent credit union robberies in rural locations: the first in in Arkona (April 4, 2023) and the most recent in Grey Highlands (May 21, 2023).

The suspects in both incidents have used similar methods to commit the robberies. E

Evidentiary details are being withheld, as these incidents remain ongoing investigations.

A surveillance photo of the suspects taken during the Grey Highlands incident is attached to this release.

Police urge employees of financial institutions to follow the following tips:

Do not to touch any objects or surface that the suspect may have come in touched with in order to preserve evidence such as fingerprints, DNA or footwear.

Please observe for any suspect identifiers such as, behaviour, odours, clothing brands, or any other identifier.

Please advise police of any suspicious persons that seem out of place, both before and after an event.

In the event of a robbery in progress, employees at financial institutions and members of the public are advised not to confront, attack or chase the suspects. Instead, cooperate with the suspects and do not volunteer information unless asked. When it is safe to do so, call 911.

If you have any information that can help investigators with these ongoing investigations, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.