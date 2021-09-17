Port Elgin man charged in connection with abandoning puppies

An arrest has been made in Saugeen Shores after someone dumped a litter of newborn puppies around town Wednesday night.

Saugeen Shores Police received multiple calls about the pups Thursday morning that appeared to be scattered at different locations in Port Elgin.

A 36 year old local man has been charged with 8 counts of failing to provide care to the animals.

All of them, including the mama were taken in and are safe with a professional animal care agency.

Animal Welfare is also conducting a further investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a group of people who scoured the town looking for the pups.

After locating the mama dog, she continued to birth several more for a total of 13.

Donations are now being taken for the vet care they'll need and to fix the mama.

As of this morning it had raised more than $4,000.

