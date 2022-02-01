February 1, 2022: Wiarton, ON. The Town of South Bruce Peninsula is excited to announce that Poutine Feast is coming to Wiarton Labour Day weekend 2022!

Poutine Feast is an assortment of Ontario's finest poutine vendors who have a shared goal of bringing a fun and delicious experience to families across Ontario. They offer over 50 poutines and include family friendly games and entertainment at their events.

Poutine Feast will operate in Bluewater Park in Wiarton, home to our famous prognosticating groundhog Wiarton Willie on September 1st, 2nd and 3rd from 11:00am to 9:00pm and September 4th from 11am to 6pm.

“We are incredibly excited that Poutine Feast is coming to Wiarton. This event will draw several thousand people, many of whom have never experienced the beauty of our waterfront park. We hope the Bluewater Park Poutine Feast will become an annual event as our local merchants and food establishments will also share in the events success”, says Mayor Janice Jackson.

Vendors and local food businesses who are interested in participating in Poutine Feast can contact James Doucet at james@poutinefeast.com.

“This is a significant economic driver attracting approximately 10,000 to 15,000 visitors to the area over the course of the weekend”, says Danielle Edwards, Manager of Economic Development and Communications.