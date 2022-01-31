Poutine festival working with South Bruce Peninsula council

Looks like one community's rejected event is another's opportunity.

South Bruce Peninusla Mayor Janice Jackson tells our newsroom they've been working with the organizers of the Poutine festival to bring it to Wiarton during the Labour Day Weekend in September.

The special event permit is to come to council on Tuesday where it will be voted on and Mayor Jackson tells us she expects it to pass "with enthusiasm".

Just last week Owen Sound council rejected the event in a 4-4 tie vote.

Poutine Feast is similar in nature to Rib Fest with out of town food trucks at the heart of it.

We're told by organizers on a good stretch of weather for the four days its held, it has attracted between 7,000 and 12,500 visitors to the host community.

Its also estimated that it brings in close to $400,000 or more to the local economy.

Owen Sound councillors, including Mayor Ian Boddy who spoke against the event coming to the Scenic City, thought the timing wasn't right and that it was a slap in the face to local restaurants who've been struggling under the weight of the pandemic and several waves of restrictions.

Those in favour say any event that has the potential to attract that many people to the River District would be good for all businesses in the downtown.

