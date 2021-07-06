iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Precautionary Advice Related to Taxi Services

cjos covid5

 

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has seen an increase in potential COVID-19 exposures linked to taxi services in the Owen Sound and surrounding region. Grey Bruce Health Unit advises patrons of all taxi services to take appropriate precautions.

  1. Sit in the back seat
  2. Wear a mask and ask the driver to do the same
  3. Open the windows to increase air circulation

It is advised that anyone who has used taxi services in the past two weeks to self-monitor and, if they have symptoms, to isolate and seek testing immediately.

Grey Bruce Health Unit is reiterating this precautionary advice to ensure the safety of the residents of Grey and Bruce Counties. We remind everyone of the importance of vaccination against covid-19. Vaccination is our way out of this pandemic.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the Grey Bruce Health Unit website at www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca.

  • cjos covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for July 6, 2021

    4 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2-Saugeen First Nation, 1-Chatsworth, 1-Owen Sound 1735 confirmed cases Includes 459 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 8 active 175 active cases
  • cjos covid3

    Update for Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics This Week

    The Grey Bruce is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics. Clinics have a walk-in feature but vaccine for walk-ins is only available on a limited basis. Booking an appointment, through either the Provincial Booking System or Local Booking System, will ensure a vaccine is available.
  • cjos covid5

    Owen Sound COVID-19 Immunization Clinic Relocating

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit is relocating the Owen Sound Hockey Hub mass immunization clinic to Owen Sound District Secondary School, 750 9th St. W., Owen Sound. This move is effective Thursday, July 8, 2021.

The music you just can't quit