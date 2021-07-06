Precautionary Advice Related to Taxi Services

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has seen an increase in potential COVID-19 exposures linked to taxi services in the Owen Sound and surrounding region. Grey Bruce Health Unit advises patrons of all taxi services to take appropriate precautions.

Sit in the back seat Wear a mask and ask the driver to do the same Open the windows to increase air circulation

It is advised that anyone who has used taxi services in the past two weeks to self-monitor and, if they have symptoms, to isolate and seek testing immediately.

Grey Bruce Health Unit is reiterating this precautionary advice to ensure the safety of the residents of Grey and Bruce Counties. We remind everyone of the importance of vaccination against covid-19. Vaccination is our way out of this pandemic.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the Grey Bruce Health Unit website at www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca.