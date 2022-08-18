Private service planned for Bill Murdoch

Accolades are pouring in after news of the passing of long time local politician Bill Murdoch on Tuesday.

Premier Doug Ford tweeted on Wednesday - "Saddened to hear of the passing of Bill Murdoch, former MPP for Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound. Bill was a true leader for his community and will be dearly missed. My deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this time.”

Bruce Grey Owen Sound MP Alex Ruff issued a statement -

“It’s never easy to put into words when someone you care about passes on and it’s even more difficult when it’s someone as impactful on so many as ‘Maverick’ ‘Bognor Bill’ Murdoch.

“I’ve known Bill for decades although we became much better acquainted over the last three years. Bill was one of the first people I called when I decided to enter politics in January of 2019. Why Bill? Because without a doubt Bill was the mould used for creating politicians that represent the people that elected them first and foremost. Bill’s reputation for speaking his mind and ‘fighting for the little guy’ was known throughout the province and I daresay country. Any elected official would be hard pressed to find a better constituent politician in the country to seek advice and learn from.

“More importantly, Bill just cared. He cared about the people he represented. He cared about farming. He cared about conservationism. He cared about local music, culture and helped found the Bruce Grey Music Hall of Fame. He cared about his radio shows. He cared about the Owen Sound Attack and his beloved Montreal Canadiens. He cared about his friends. Most importantly, he cared about his family. Bill cared.

“To Sue, Karen, Angola, the whole Murdoch family and his closest friends, my deepest condolences. I hope you can take solace in knowing Bill made a huge impact on so many and he made the world a much better place.

“Bill, you may have passed on, but you’ll never be forgotten.”

From Owen Sound Mayor Ian Boddy -

“On behalf of my Council colleagues, staff and the residents of the city, I offer my condolences to his wife Sue, daughters Karen and Angola, family members and friends,” said Mayor Ian Boddy.

Mr. Murdoch began his political career at an early age as Head Boy at the Owen Sound Collegiate Vocational Institute. He went on to serve in Sydenham Township for four years as a councillor, and as reeve for a further eight. He was elected warden of Grey County in 1987. Mr. Murdoch then served the riding of Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound as the MPP from 1990 to 2011 when he chose to not seek re-election.

“Mr. Murdoch was known for speaking his mind and was dedicated to serving the residents of Bruce Grey Owen Sound”

Georgian Bluffs Mayor Dwight Burley -

“On behalf of Georgian Bluffs Council, staff, and the community I offer sincere condolences to Mr. Murdoch’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Mayor Dwight Burley. “Mr. Murdoch was a dedicated public official who cared for the residents of the region he served, and was never afraid to speak his mind.”

Bruce Grey Owen Sound MPP Rick Byers -

"Bill Murdoch was an extraordinarily active and dedicated member of our Grey Bruce community.

Whether it was his service as municipal councillor and Grey County Warden, board member of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, his terms as MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound from 1990 to 2011, or his extensive involvement in so many important local organizations and activities, he always left his mark. Bill has left a great legacy to our community, that includes supporting local music, helping create and build the Grey Bruce Music Hall of Fame and hosting radio shows on 560 CFOS for many years.

To his wife Sue, his daughters Karen and Angola, and all family members, we extend our sincere sympathy and support to you.

Thank you so very much, Bill, for your extraordinary dedication and service to our community, it will long be cherished and remembered."

Grey County Warden Selwyn Hicks tweeted from the Association of Municipalities of Ontario happening in Ottawa this week that “Bill has a lot of friends here” at the Ottawa conference and noted TVO’s The Agenda host Steve Paikin “delivered a lovely tribute” to Mr. Murdoch.

At this point there is a private celebration of life and interment planned for Saturday, August 20th.

But those wishing to express their condolences to the family can do so at the Wood Funeral Home website.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Chapman House in his name.