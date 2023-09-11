Protest planned for Premier's visit to Markdale

A group of Grey County residents, upset with how the Ford government is handling the Greenbelt, is planning a protest ahead of the Premier's visit to Markdale on Thursday.

Doug Ford along with Health Minister Sylvia Jones will be in Markdale for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new hospital.

Local members of the NDP, the Green Party and the Grey County Farmland Protection Committee are holding what they call a silent protest against the provincial government's plan to develop almost 7,500 acres of the Greenbelt.

Organizers say they don't want to rain on the parade of the hospital opening so the protest will be silent, held off hospital property and end just before the event with the Premier.

Here is the link to the protest event -

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10159224972251968&set=gm.319138063958313

The public is getting a sneak peek at the inside of the hospital on Friday, September 15th from 11-2 with limited access to the new facility as they prepare for the opening and transfer of patients on September 24th.