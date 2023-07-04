Provincial and National Award Recognition 2022 – 2023
Chesley, ON – At the Regular Meeting of the Board on June 20, 2023, Bluewater District School Board recognized those who received provincial and national awards over the past year. The recipients were celebrated for excellence in several categories, including science, mathematics, athletics, and the skilled trades, among others.
“We are exceptionally proud of our provincial and national award recipients, who have represented Bluewater District School Board and our local area with honour, pride, and distinction in a wide spectrum of competitions,” says Director of Education Lori Wilder. “As we congratulate them for their display of excellence, we also recognize the many staff members, peers, coaches, parents, guardians, and families, whose encouragement, guidance, and time investment supported their success.”
Congratulations to the following recipients on their outstanding achievements at the provincial and national levels during the 2022 – 2023 school year:
Canada-Wide Science Fair – Edmonton, Alberta
Junior Division
Blake Howes and Madelyn Howes (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Silver Excellence Award
Intermediate Division
Vedant Sheel (Saugeen District Senior School) – Excellence Award Silver Medalist
The Centre for Education in Mathematics and Computing (CEMC) Contests – (University of Waterloo)
Canadian Intermediate Mathematics Contest (Grade 9/10)
David Ertel (Kincardine District Senior School) – Certification of Distinction
David Ertel (Kincardine District Senior School), Tessa Moerman (Owen Sound District Secondary School) – School Medal
Canadian Senior Mathematics Contest (Grade 11/12)
Tony Chen (Kincardine District Senior School), Maisie Cottrill (Owen Sound District Secondary School) – Certificate of Distinction
Tony Chen (Kincardine District Senior School), Maisie Cottrill (Owen Sound District Secondary School) – School Medal
Pascal Contest (Grade 9)
Cole Perry (Kincardine District Senior School), Dylan Taylor, Jack Middlebro (Owen Sound District Secondary School), Ryder Mighton (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Certificate of Distinction
Cole Perry (Kincardine District Senior School), Dylan Taylor (Owen Sound District Secondary School), Ryder Mighton (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – School Medal
Cayley Contest (Grade 10)
David Ertel (Kincardine District Senior School), Noah Bell, Tessa Moerman (Owen Sound District Secondary School) – Certificate of Distinction
David Ertel (Kincardine District Senior School), Noah Bell (Owen Sound District Secondary School), Miles Hulskemper (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – School Medal
Euclid Contest (Grade 12)
Sam Koehler (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Certificate of Distinction
Maisie Cottrill (Owen Sound District Secondary School), Sam Koehler (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – School Medal
Fermat Contest (Grade 11)
Nolan Murray (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Certificate of Distinction
Daniel Bechard (Kincardine District Senior School), Ella Dawson, Parker Davis (Owen Sound District Secondary School), Nolan Murray (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – School Medal
Galois Contest (Grade 10)
David Ertel (Kincardine District Senior School) – School Medal
Beaver Computing Challenge (Grade 9/10)
Maggy Jo Gross (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Certificate of Distinction
Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA)
Junior Women’s 1500 Metre Run
Ava Moric (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Gold
Junior Women’s 3000 Metre Run
Ava Moric (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Gold
Junior Girl’s Cross Country 5km Race
Ava Moric (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Gold
Novice Men’s 3000 Metre Race
Eli Bouius (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Silver
Men’s 2000 Metre Steeplechase Open
Tristan Bouius (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Silver
Senior Men’s High Jump
Aiden MacGregor (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Bronze
Senior Women’s Discus 39.39 Metres
Jasmine Broere (Kincardine District Senior School) – Silver
Rugby Girl’s AAA
Owen Sound District Secondary School – Bronze
Women’s 100 Metre Dash
Linda Cotter (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Silver (Visually Impaired)
EcoSchools Canada
Bruce Peninsula District School – Platinum
Skills Ontario Competition
Auto Service Technology
Nicholas Embro (Saugeen District Senior School) – Silver Award
Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day Provincial Poster and Literary Contests
Essay
Cheyenne Collins (Ripley-Huron Community School) – Third Place
Public Speaking
Aria Thomas (Bruce Peninsula District School) – First Place