Provincial and National Award Recognition 2022 – 2023

Chesley, ON – At the Regular Meeting of the Board on June 20, 2023, Bluewater District School Board recognized those who received provincial and national awards over the past year. The recipients were celebrated for excellence in several categories, including science, mathematics, athletics, and the skilled trades, among others.

“We are exceptionally proud of our provincial and national award recipients, who have represented Bluewater District School Board and our local area with honour, pride, and distinction in a wide spectrum of competitions,” says Director of Education Lori Wilder. “As we congratulate them for their display of excellence, we also recognize the many staff members, peers, coaches, parents, guardians, and families, whose encouragement, guidance, and time investment supported their success.”

Congratulations to the following recipients on their outstanding achievements at the provincial and national levels during the 2022 – 2023 school year:

Canada-Wide Science Fair – Edmonton, Alberta

Junior Division

Blake Howes and Madelyn Howes (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Silver Excellence Award

Intermediate Division

Vedant Sheel (Saugeen District Senior School) – Excellence Award Silver Medalist

The Centre for Education in Mathematics and Computing (CEMC) Contests – (University of Waterloo)

Canadian Intermediate Mathematics Contest (Grade 9/10)

David Ertel (Kincardine District Senior School) – Certification of Distinction

David Ertel (Kincardine District Senior School), Tessa Moerman (Owen Sound District Secondary School) – School Medal

Canadian Senior Mathematics Contest (Grade 11/12)

Tony Chen (Kincardine District Senior School), Maisie Cottrill (Owen Sound District Secondary School) – Certificate of Distinction

Tony Chen (Kincardine District Senior School), Maisie Cottrill (Owen Sound District Secondary School) – School Medal

Pascal Contest (Grade 9)

Cole Perry (Kincardine District Senior School), Dylan Taylor, Jack Middlebro (Owen Sound District Secondary School), Ryder Mighton (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Certificate of Distinction

Cole Perry (Kincardine District Senior School), Dylan Taylor (Owen Sound District Secondary School), Ryder Mighton (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – School Medal

Cayley Contest (Grade 10)

David Ertel (Kincardine District Senior School), Noah Bell, Tessa Moerman (Owen Sound District Secondary School) – Certificate of Distinction

David Ertel (Kincardine District Senior School), Noah Bell (Owen Sound District Secondary School), Miles Hulskemper (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – School Medal

Euclid Contest (Grade 1 2)

Sam Koehler (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Certificate of Distinction

Maisie Cottrill (Owen Sound District Secondary School), Sam Koehler (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – School Medal

Fermat Contest (Grade 11)

Nolan Murray (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Certificate of Distinction

Daniel Bechard (Kincardine District Senior School), Ella Dawson, Parker Davis (Owen Sound District Secondary School), Nolan Murray (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – School Medal

Galois Contest (Grade 10)

David Ertel (Kincardine District Senior School) – School Medal

Beaver Computing Challenge (Grade 9/10)

Maggy Jo Gross (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Certificate of Distinction

Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA)

Junior Women’s 1500 Metre Run

Ava Moric (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Gold

Junior Women’s 3000 Metre Run

Ava Moric (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Gold

Junior Girl’s Cross Country 5km Race

Ava Moric (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Gold

Novice Men’s 3000 Metre Race

Eli Bouius (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Silver

Men’s 2000 Metre Steeplechase Open

Tristan Bouius (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Silver

Senior Men’s High Jump

Aiden MacGregor (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Bronze

Senior Women’s Discus 39.39 Metres

Jasmine Broere (Kincardine District Senior School) – Silver

Rugby Girl’s AAA

Owen Sound District Secondary School – Bronze

Women’s 100 Metre Dash

Linda Cotter (John Diefenbaker Senior School) – Silver (Visually Impaired)

EcoSchools Canada

Bruce Peninsula District School – Platinum

Skills Ontario Competition

Auto Service Technology

Nicholas Embro (Saugeen District Senior School) – Silver Award

Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day Provincial Poster and Literary Contests

Essay

Cheyenne Collins (Ripley-Huron Community School) – Third Place

Public Speaking

Aria Thomas (Bruce Peninsula District School) – First Place