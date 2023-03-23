PROVINCIAL WEAPONS ENFORCEMENT UNIT SEIZES FIREARMS IN SAUGEEN SHORES

(SAUGEEN SHORES, ON) - The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit (PWEU) has seized firearms and laid charges in Saugeen Shores.

The investigation began earlier this year when a firearm, which had not been reported as lost, stolen or sold, was seized during an investigation in another area of the province.

On March 22, 2023, as part of an ongoing investigation, PWEU members, along with the OPP Grey Bruce Community Street Crime Unit and the Saugeen Shores Police Service executed search warrants, on Mill Street and County Road 17.

Officers seized three firearms and arrested one person.

Kyle TATE, age 40 of Saugeen Shores has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Lost Firearm or Weapon Not Reported - section 105(1)(a)- four counts

Careless Storage of Firearm - section 86(1) - three counts

Possession of Firearm at Unauthorized Place - section 93(b)

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on May 3, 2023.