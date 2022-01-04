iHeartRadio
Public Assistance Request – Dog Bite

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking assistance from the public in finding the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred in Saugeen Shores.

On Monday, January 3, 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m., a man was bitten by a large yellow dog. The incident occurred on a path off South Rankin Street between Madwayosh Street and Scubby’s Point Park. At the time of the incident, a man in a dark coat and hoodie was walking the dog on a leash.

 Staff of the Grey Bruce Health Unit need to confirm the dog is not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment.

If you have any information related to this incident, or know the owner of the dog in question, please contact the Grey Bruce Health Unit at 519-376-9420 ext.1229.

  • ayton fire 2

    Major fire in Ayton under investigation

    West Grey fire crews were called to a townhouse apartment complex around 1:30 Wednesday morning
  • CJOS health services

    GBHS Implements Changes in Face of Rising Local Cases of COVID-19

    Provincial directives and increasing cases of COVID-19 locally and across the province are having an impact on some services at Grey Bruce Health Services.
  • cjos rink

    Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink is Open

    The rink will operate with a limited capacity of 25 users to ensure skaters can maintain 2m physical distancing. When physical distancing cannot be achieved, face coverings and/or masks must be worn.
  • CJOS georgian bluffs

    Township of Georgian Bluffs - Return to Modified Stage 2

    Effective January 5, 2022, the Province of Ontario will move to a modified version of Stage 2 in the three stage re-opening plan. It is anticipated that all regions will remain in the modified Stage 2 for 21 days, culminating on January 26, 2022.
  • cjos-covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 4, 2022

    73 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 14 – Owen Sound, 11 – Kincardine, 7 – Neyaashiinigmiing, 5 – Georgian Bluffs, 5 – Saugeen Shores, 4 – South Bruce Peninsula, 4 – The Blue Mountains, 3 – Arran-Elderslie, 3 – West Grey, 2 – Grey Highlands, 2 – Hanover, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Meaford, 2 – Southgate, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Saugeen First Nation, 1 – South Bruce, 3 – Unknown
  • covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 3, 2022

  • covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 3, 2022

  • cjos-covid6

    Grey Bruce Health Unit Covid Update January 2nd 2022

  • cjos-covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 1, 2022

