Public Assistance Request – Dog Bite

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking assistance from the public in finding the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred in Saugeen Shores.

On Monday, January 3, 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m., a man was bitten by a large yellow dog . The incident occurred on a path off South Rankin Street between Madwayosh Street and Scubby’s Point Park. At the time of the incident, a man in a dark coat and hoodie was walking the dog on a leash.

Staff of the Grey Bruce Health Unit need to confirm the dog is not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment.

If you have any information related to this incident, or know the owner of the dog in question, please contact the Grey Bruce Health Unit at 519-376-9420 ext.1229.